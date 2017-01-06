‘Everyone Fell In Love With Him’: Police Recount Finding Baby At Cathedral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baby left at the Cathedral of St. Paul stirred emotions for everyone involved.

That holds true for St. Paul police officers, who answered a 911 call Wednesday night, letting them know that someone had left a newborn baby boy just inside the door.

Sgt. Charlie Anderson said it’s a call that will stay with him the rest of his career. He was the first officer to respond when Father John Ubel called 911, Wednesday night. When he saw the baby, he and his fellow officers decided they wanted to make sure the boy got off to a good start in life.

“Everybody in that call instantly fell in love with him,” Sgt. Anderson said.

Ten years as a St. Paul Police Officer, and Sgt. Anderson has never witnessed anything quite like this.

“In this job you see so much bad in people. Violence, death, and destruction. It’s just nice to have a call like this every once in a while to remind you why you wear the badge,” Sgt. Anderson said.

When he walked into the Cathedral Wednesday night and saw Father John Ubel holding the baby, Sgt. Anderson’s concern was that the newborn didn’t have enough body heat. So he and other first responders made sure that they got him to Children’s Hospital safely.

“We all had a group hug. We had a good cry around the incubator. We saw him after he got cleaned up and he was just as cute as can be,” Sgt. Anderson said.

That’s when the officers made another decision. They drove to Target, and went on a little shopping spree.

“We picked up some onesies, a bouncer seat, some booties, a monkey hat, a Sofia giraffe toy that all my kids loved,” said Sgt. Anderson.

As a father of three, Sgt. Anderson isn’t ashamed to admit that this call tugged at his heartstrings. He was married at the Cathedral and actually spent some time in seminary school before becoming a police officer. His hope now, is to someday see the boy again, and tell him all about the special way his life began.

“I’ll always think of him. And hopefully one day if that opportunity presents itself, I can think of nothing better. It will stay with me forever,” said Sgt. Anderson.

While waiting for Sgt. Anderson and first responders Wednesday night, Father John Ubel baptized the boy and named him “Nathan,” after Nathan Leonhardt- the Cathedral worker who found him in a basket.

Sgt. Anderson wants to stress that the mother isn’t in trouble.

He’s just hoping she gets the help she needs.