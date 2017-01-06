Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Friday Afternoon Fort Lauderdale Flight To MSP Cancelled

January 6, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Friday afternoon flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was cancelled in the aftermath of a shooting at the former.

The flight was scheduled to leave the Florida airport at 1:10 p.m. and land in Minneapolis at 4:07 p.m.

Delta Air Lines’ website listed the flight as cancelled. Also, Delta issued a statement about flights traveling into Florida:

“As of 3:45 p.m. ET Friday, Delta has diverted six FLL-bound flights to Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Jacksonville International Airport and cancelled 14 flights,” Delta reported.

The latest reports from authorities in Florida say five people were killed and eight others were hurt in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The gunman was identified as Estaban Santiago, and investigators said he went through three magazines.
