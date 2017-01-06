Friday Afternoon Fort Lauderdale Flight To MSP Cancelled

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Friday afternoon flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was cancelled in the aftermath of a shooting at the former.
The flight was scheduled to leave the Florida airport at 1:10 p.m. and land in Minneapolis at 4:07 p.m.
Delta Air Lines’ website listed the flight as cancelled. Also, Delta issued a statement about flights traveling into Florida:
“As of 3:45 p.m. ET Friday, Delta has diverted six FLL-bound flights to Palm Beach International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Jacksonville International Airport and cancelled 14 flights,” Delta reported.
The latest reports from authorities in Florida say five people were killed and eight others were hurt in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.