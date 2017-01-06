Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting, Reports Say

January 6, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Airport Shooting, Florida, Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon’s shooting.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities “have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2.”

Miami area television stations reported that at least six people were shot. News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

