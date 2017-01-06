Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Snow Threat Causes Highway 169 Project Delay

January 6, 2017 6:47 PM
Highway 169, MnDOT

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weather is causing a major Twin Cities road project to be delayed.

Lane and ramp closures for the Nine Mile Creek Bridge project on Highway 169 were set to begin next week.

But officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation say snow forecasted for early next week would create a safety issue for construction crews.

The work will now begin at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Crews will be replacing the Highway 169 bridge over Nine Mile Creek between 7th Street and Bren Road.

The work is expected to last into October.

