P.J. Fleck Reaches Deal With ‘U,’ Source Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former WCCO employee and friend of P.J. Fleck says the Western Michigan University coach has reached a deal to coach the University of Minnesota football team.
The university’s athletics department fired head coach Tracy Claeys earlier this week.
WWMT’s Andy Dominianni tweeted Friday morning that a deal had been finalized and Fleck had accepted the job.
The news came amid a controversy surrounding 10 players on the team who were recently suspended amid allegations of sexual assault. Their teammates attempted to overturn the suspension with a boycott of all football activities — including the 2016 Holiday Bowl — but backed off days later.
The Gophers went on to win the Holiday Bowl 17-12 in an upset over Washington State.
Fleck led the Broncos to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl just three days ago.
Coach recruits players – wins Cotton Bowl – jumps ship.
Perfect fit for the Gophers …… a Coach that has “his” back at heart
More U of M failure at the so-called brain trust.
That said – we didn’t allow any of our 4 kids to attend that liberal wasteland either