Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

P.J. Fleck Reaches Deal With ‘U,’ Source Says

January 6, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Gopher Football, Mark Coyle, P.J. Fleck, Tracy Claeys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former WCCO employee and friend of P.J. Fleck says the Western Michigan University coach has reached a deal to coach the University of Minnesota football team.

The university’s athletics department fired head coach Tracy Claeys earlier this week.

WWMT’s Andy Dominianni tweeted Friday morning that a deal had been finalized and Fleck had accepted the job.

The news came amid a controversy surrounding 10 players on the team who were recently suspended amid allegations of sexual assault. Their teammates attempted to overturn the suspension with a boycott of all football activities — including the 2016 Holiday Bowl — but backed off days later.

The Gophers went on to win the Holiday Bowl 17-12 in an upset over Washington State.

Fleck led the Broncos to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl just three days ago.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    January 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Coach recruits players – wins Cotton Bowl – jumps ship.
    Perfect fit for the Gophers …… a Coach that has “his” back at heart
    More U of M failure at the so-called brain trust.
    That said – we didn’t allow any of our 4 kids to attend that liberal wasteland either

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia