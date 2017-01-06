Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Report: Barnes & Noble Along Nicollet Mall To Close This Spring

January 6, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Barnes & Noble, Downtown Minneapolis, Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just days after Macy’s officially announced it will sell and close its iconic location on Nicollet Mall, another major business announced it will close a location along the street in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Business Journal, the Barnes & Noble store on Nicollet Mall will close this spring. The location opened in 1994.

The report says Barnes & Noble will not be renewing its lease at the site, which runs through May.

John Ferguson of Golub & Co. co-owns and manages leasing for the location. He says the site will be renovated and the most likely scenario is for one business to take the ground floor and for two businesses to split the top floor.

