Towns, Lavine Among Top 10 In All-Star Voting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first returns of NBA All-Star voting are in and two Timberwolves are in the hunt.
In the frontcourt field, Karl-Anthony Towns currently ranks seventh in the Western Conference. Zach Lavine is 10th among guards.
Towns has received 125,278 votes so far, according to the NBA. The frontcourt leader in the Western Conference is, unsurprisingly, Golden State’s Kevin Durant. He leads Towns by over 400,000 votes.
The 21-year-old Lavine sits at 53,642 votes, which is nearly half a million votes less than the first place guard, Steph Curry.
This season, Towns, 21, is averaging 21.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Lavine is averaging 21.1 points and shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.
The last Wolves player to make the All-Star Game was Kevin Love in 2014.
Voting continues until 10:59 CT on Jan. 16. You can click here to vote. Fans can also vote on Twitter or Facebook using #NBAVOTE and the player’s first and last name.