Iowa Sheriff: 2 Boys Abducted By Biological Mother Still Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two Iowa children who authorities say were abducted by their biological mother are still missing, believed to be on their way to Oregon.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa, Landon and Morgan Griffin were last seen with their biological mother, Mary Purcell, on Dec. 28.
Landon is 12 years old, 5-feet-4-inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Morgan is 11 years old, 5-feet-3-inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Purcell is 5-feet-2 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be driving a gold or brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with the license plate CRY371.
An Amber Alert was issued for Iowa Saturday morning. The alert initially said Purcell and the children were possibly headed for Oregon or Minnesota.
That Amber Alert was cancelled a short time later, but an Amber Alert for the children was subsequently issued in Wyoming.
Authorities still believe they may be headed for Oregon.
Purcell has had her parental rights terminated, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about Purcell or the boys’ whereabouts, call 911.