Sheriff’s Office: 2 Hospitalized After Driver Falls Asleep, Hits Tree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver and her passenger were hospitalized Saturday after she fell asleep and struck a tree in central Minnesota.
The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 10, just south of the Highway 27 exit in Little Falls.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Cheryl Kluender fell asleep while driving northbound on Highway 10. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Cheryl Kluender and her passenger, 73-year-old Harold Kluender, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office said.