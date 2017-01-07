Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Sheriff's Office: 2 Hospitalized After Driver Falls Asleep, Hits Tree

January 7, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Morrison County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver and her passenger were hospitalized Saturday after she fell asleep and struck a tree in central Minnesota.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 10, just south of the Highway 27 exit in Little Falls.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Cheryl Kluender fell asleep while driving northbound on Highway 10. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Cheryl Kluender and her passenger, 73-year-old Harold Kluender, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

