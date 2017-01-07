Police: 3 Shot In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for a shooter after three people were shot early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.
Police say the shootings happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Third Street and First Avenue North.
Officers arrived and found a man and women who had been shot. They were both taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The man, who was shot multiple times, is in critical condition. The woman is being treated and is expected to survive.
Police were informed at about 3:30 a.m. of a third victim who was treated and released for a graze wound at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police tip line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also send an anonymous tip by texting 847411. Enter “MPD,” a space and then your tip.
Comments are closed.