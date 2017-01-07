Franken Meets With Transportation Experts To Discuss Federal Funding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President-elect Donald Trump has spent a lot of time talking about the need to repair the nation’s bridges and roads.
Trump promised to submit a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal to Congress in his first 100 days in office.
Minnesota politicians want to be sure to get their piece of the pie. Sen. Al Franken met with transportation experts in Minnesota Saturday.
“Infrastructure is one of the foundations of prosperity,” Franken said. “Education, research and development and infrastructure are what causes and what have always created prosperity in our country.”
Because Minnesota doesn’t have a toll system, state officials say they need federal dollars to expand mass transit and take care of decaying roads and bridges