49ers’ Colin Kaepernick Makes Big Donation To North Mpls. Nonprofit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A north Minneapolis nonprofit, which recently went viral after the release of their music video, now has an influential ally.
WatchTheYard.com reports that San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick donated $25,000 to Appetite for Change, a nonprofit which promotes urban agriculture as a means of social change.
AFC put the music video “Grow Food” on YouTube in November, which currently has more than 250,000 views.
Kaepernick gained worldwide attention last year after refusing to stand for the National Anthem at the start of 49ers games. He has used that attention to highlight social justice issues faced by people of color in the United States.
WatchTheYard.com says Kaepernick’s donation will help AFC switch to using all organic ingredients in their cooking workshops; purchase a new community farm plot; develop a nutrition curriculum; enhance staff training and hiring; and increase the organization’s national profile.
