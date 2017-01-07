Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Twin Cities Churches Host 1st Annual Blessing Of Mississippi River

January 7, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Cold weather didn’t stop two Twin Cities orthodox churches from performing their first annual service blessing of the Mississippi River Friday afternoon.

The half hour service celebrated Theophany, a day that celebrates the baptism of Christ and the Holy Trinity.

The occasion involves throwing a cross into a major waterway, to be retrieved by divers in warmer climates. However, Minnesota’s negative temperatures caused the service to use rope to reel the cross back to shore.

Church parishioners say this outdoor water blessing is rare in this part of the United States, as most parishes hold indoor services for the occasion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia