SMAAASH Brings Outrageous Fun To MOA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new attraction at Mall of America is getting a lot of buzz since opening up over the holidays.
SMAAASH is a one-pit stop for interactive entertainment, and it’s so much more than an arcade.
The first SMAAASH opened in Mumbai in 2012, and there are five more in malls in India since. Mall of America is their first U.S. location.
Our own Esme Murphy got into the action herself a couple weeks ago, and interviewed CEO Shripal Morakhai about his surprising inspiration for creating SMAAASH.
It is open at Mall of America 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. You get a pass that includes the go-karts and all games for $50. There are cheaper packages as well. Click here for more information.
