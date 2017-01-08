Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

Blaine Without Water Service; Main Break Suspected

January 8, 2017 9:27 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in Blaine found themselves without water service Sunday morning, and the mayor says the cause of the disturbance is likely a water main break.

Mayor Tom Ryan said the suspected break is affecting the entire city, which sits about 15 miles north of Minneapolis. Residents in nearby Circle Pines also reported a loss in service.

Ryan said the break appears to have happened around 8 a.m. and emergency crews are working on a fix. He could not say if the cause of the break was weather related.

Meanwhile, the suspected break has left the city’s residents without water on morning with subzero temperatures.

