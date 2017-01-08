Blaine Without Water Service; Main Break Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in Blaine found themselves without water service Sunday morning, and the mayor says the cause of the disturbance is likely a water main break.
Mayor Tom Ryan said the suspected break is affecting the entire city, which sits about 15 miles north of Minneapolis. Residents in nearby Circle Pines also reported a loss in service.
Water Update https://t.co/x33T1XAEWN via @nextdoor
— Blaine Minnesota (@BlaineMinnesota) January 8, 2017
Ryan said the break appears to have happened around 8 a.m. and emergency crews are working on a fix. He could not say if the cause of the break was weather related.
Meanwhile, the suspected break has left the city’s residents without water on morning with subzero temperatures.
Numerous homes reporting no water as of 8 this am in the Blaine, Circle Pines area via next door app. @BlaineMinnesota. Who to call?
— Scott Sterling (@ScottSterlingMN) January 8, 2017
No water for all of Blaine! @WCCO
— Jesse Pope (@JC_Pope) January 8, 2017
Is water really out in the entire city of blaine?
— Ted (@teekitts) January 8, 2017