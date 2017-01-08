Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | WCCO Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays

No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

January 8, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis left a woman injured and a man dead.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North, just north of the Target Field.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ambulance brought the other victim to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police say.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.

Police say investigators are interviewing witnesses and recovering surveillance video from the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 612-692-8477 or leave an anonymous tip by texting 847411.

The Sunday morning shooting comes about a day after another shooting left three people injured in downtown Minneapolis.

