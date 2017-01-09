4 Things To Know: Airport Shooting Charges, Toyota Redesign & More

January 9, 2017 7:58 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From charges filed in the Florida airport shooting to a major vehicle redesign from Toyota, here are the four stories to know for Monday, Jan. 9.

Airport Shooting Charges

Formal charges are expected against the man who went on an airport shooting rampage in Florida. Esteban Santiago is seen here gunning down innocent travelers at Fort Lauderdale’s airport last week. According to a criminal complaint, Santiago confessed to planning the attack that left 5 people dead. He faces the death penalty if convicted on the federal charges.

Arrests In Kardashian Robbery

Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with stealing more than $10 million worth of jewel from Kim Kardashian West. Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris home where she was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry. The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows.

Toyota Car Redesign

Toyota will reveal a redesigned version of the Camry midsize sedan at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Camry is still the nation’s best-selling car, and the fourth best-selling vehicle of any kind. The auto show is expected to highlight rapidly expanding technology, including self-driving cars from Google and Volkswagen.

Duchess Of Cambridge Birthday

Happy birthday to Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge! She turns 35 today. No word on how she’ll celebrate. Before she married Prince William, she was Kate Middleton. They have two young children together.

