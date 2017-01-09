Police: Call Of Armed Suspect In Mpls. Elementary School Was A Prank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a call Monday to a north Minneapolis elementary school about a person with a gun turned out to be a prank.
Authorities say the prank call was made around 1 p.m. by a girl, who said someone was inside Hmong International School with a gun. Another call gave a description of the suspect.
Police responded to the school, on the 1500 block of 30th Avenue North, and searched for the armed suspect. In about an hour, the officers determined the suspect didn’t exist and the call was a prank.
Officers identified the caller as a juvenile female. Police did not comment on if the girl was taken into custody.