Blaine 24-Hour Boil Water Alert Should End Monday Afternoon

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 24-hour “boil water alert” should end Monday afternoon in a north Twin Cities suburb.
Families in Blaine awoke Sunday morning to find their faucets running dry. The city went without water for two hours.
Water was eventually restored to the city due to what officials called a computer glitch. But city officials advised that once it returned, it should be boiled for up to 24 hours to be sate.
A half dozen schools in Blaine were closed Monday for precautionary measures while the city’s water is tested. Results should be out sometime Monday afternoon.
Robert Therres, the public services manager with the City of Blaine, said a glitch in the computer communication system was the cause for the water outage.
“Basically people were not receiving water because there was no water to receive. Our towers were empty so we needed to build those up and recharge the system,” Therres said.