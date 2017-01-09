Several Crashes Reported Amid Light Monday Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Daytime snow showers Monday made for hazardous driving across Minnesota.
Light snow started falling around noon in several parts of the state, dusting icy roads and sidewalks with snow globe-like snow. Wind gusts up to 15 mph affected visibility and caused snow to blow across roadways.
The conditions might have contributed to several of the day’s crashes and spin-outs.
One crash south of the Twin Cities metro, near Lakeville, caused northbound Interstate 35W to close around 2:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, up near Duluth, State Patrol officials said troopers responded to a dozen crashes, 9 spin-outs and one crash with injuries.
The snow is expected to move out of the state by the evening commute, leaving only a few inches (at most) in accumulation.
More light snow is on the way Tuesday morning, during the late commute and noontime hours. A dusting is also expected Wednesday before frigid arctic air moves for the weekend.