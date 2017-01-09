‘Everything Must Go’ At Downtown Minneapolis Macy’s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The writing is on the wall for the downtown Macy’s. It’s on the signs dangling from the ceiling and perched on the counters.

Everything must go, because soon, so will this store.

“It feels like it’s for real, that they’re going to go away,” shopper Jon Fortune said.

And Fortune wasn’t going to let that happen without first taking advantage of discounts ranging from 20 to 40 percent off.

Some sales were even higher.

“Two cashmere sweaters,” Fortune said. “They were about half the normal price.”

Several shoppers bagged themselves a good deal this afternoon, but not without remembering why the sale is there to begin with.

“It’s hard to say I feel guilty about a sale, but you always feel bad when a business closes,” Barbie Fortune said.

“I feel bad for the people that are losing their jobs,” shopper Jill Barendt said.

Also on Barendt’s mind as she weaved through the store Monday were the memories she built with her mom back when it was a Dayton’s.

“We used to take the bus from home with her and I and my brother, and we’d come down on one Saturday a month and have lunch. So it’s the ending of an era,” Barendt said.

“But none the less I think time to move on. I don’t really have a big problem with it,” shopper Bob Marzec said.

Nor did several other people when it comes to spending a few bucks in order to save some.

“They’ve always had sales,” Barendt said. “I don’t think the sales prices they have today are actually any better than they had last week. I think they’ll get better.”

All sales at the downtown Minneapolis store are final. Also, items bought before the liquidation sale can’t be brought in for a price adjustment.

The store is scheduled to close in March.