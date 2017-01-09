Gopher Basketball Enters AP Rankings At No. 24

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From an 8-23 season to ranked in college basketball’s top 25. That’s what’s happened to the Gophers men’s basketball team in the span of 10 months.

For the first time in Richard Pitino’s era, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is in the national rankings. The Gophers checked in at No. 24 in Monday’s Associated Press poll. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked since February of 2013.

Minnesota improved to 15-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play after beating Ohio State 78-68 Sunday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers have won three straight league games since blowing a 14-point lead in an overtime loss to Michigan State.

The Gophers travel to Michigan State Wednesday night. They already have two league wins over NCAA Tournament teams, and they come on the road at Purdue and at Northwestern. The Gophers won just two league games all of last season.

The USA Today Coaches Poll will be released Monday afternoon. The Gophers should be ranked in the top 25 there as well.

Freshman Amir Coffey was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second time this season. Coffey scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting in Sunday’s win over Ohio State. He also had five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes.

Coffey scored 17 points to lead Minnesota in a 70-66 win at Northwestern last Thursday. He’s second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game.