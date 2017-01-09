Kylie’s Kids: Meet Lily

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you get a cold, it can be such a pain to get over, but there are children who have a much harder time when they get sick.

Lily usually has to go to Children’s Hospital when she has a cold, but she’s using her time there to perfect her art and plan for the future.

At 12 years old, Lily is a self-taught artist. Every unexpected hospital stay means she has a lot of time to practice.

“Every year I kind of get sick and I’ve got to go here,” she said.

When Lily gets a cold, her body isn’t able to fight it off. She has asthma and her trachea is a little different, making coughing really difficult.

It’s a condition she was born with. She said when she spent the first half year of her life in the hospital.

The name of the condition: VACTERL association, which means some parts of her body didn’t form correctly. (It stands for “vertebral defects, anal atresia, cardiac defects, tracheo-esophageal fistula, renal anomalies, and limb abnormalities.”)

They were able to fix most problems as a baby, but that common cold can still land her in the hospital — and, of course, with time to concentrate on her artistry.

Her time here at Children’s has also shaped her goals for the future. She wants to be a child life specialist when she grows up, which would definitely involve a lot of art. Until then, she’ll use her hospital stay as training for the future.