Sheriff: 3 Arrested For Selling Meth, Marijuana In Le Sueur County

January 9, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Courtney Maxine Dickie, Kevin Michael Cemenski, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Tessa Jo Ely

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were arrested last week for the possession and sale of methamphetamine and marijuana in southern Minnesota, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtney Maxine Dickie, 37 of Cleveland, was arrested last Friday in Mankato after selling a total of 22 grams of methamphetamine in Le Center and Mankato to an informant with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Two others, Kevin Michael Cemenski and Tessa Jo Ely, both 29 of Le Center, were arrested last Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at their shared residence. Investigators found methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana, marijuana wax and a fentanyl patch. Ely was arrested on the scene, and Cemenski was arrested in Mankato.

Both Ely and Cemenski have been charged with second-degree controlled substance crime for sales of methamphetamine as well as third-degree and fifth-degree controlled substance crimes for possessing methamphetamine and marijuana.

All three have been booked into the Le Sueur County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

