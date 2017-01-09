Alert: Thieves Break-In, Steal Electronics From Macalester Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials at Macalester College in St. Paul say a break-in last week resulted in thieves stealing several electronic devices from a campus building.
A security alert from the college says that the break-in occurred Jan. 3 at Kagin Commons, a building that houses the school’s career development center, internship program, multicultural life center and a concert space.
The thieves pried open several filing cabinets and stole a number of unspecified electronic devices.
College officials say the St. Paul police are investigating the break-in.