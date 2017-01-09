Man Dies After Being Critically Injured In Weekend Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend has died, according to police.
Police found the man and one other victim with gunshot wounds near Third Street North and First Avenue North just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. He died Monday, according to police.
The other victim, a woman, was treated at HCMC for non-life threatening wounds.
A third victim was treated and released from North Memorial Medical Center early Saturday morning.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s name.
Police are still investigating the shooting.