Patrol: Pine County Head-On Crash Kills 1

January 9, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Pine County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a head-on crash in Pine County Sunday afternoon.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 23 in Brook Park, Minnesota shortly before 4:30 p.m. A Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling eastbound on the highway when it veered into the eastbound shoulder, entered the westbound lane and struck a Dodge Ram head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old Mora, Minnesota man, was killed.

The driver of the Dodge, a 49-year-old Ramsey man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The state patrol says road conditions at the time were icy and snowy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia