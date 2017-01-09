Inmate Dies At Sioux Falls Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota corrections officials say an inmate has died at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Authorities said Monday 56-year-old Joseph Olson died Friday, Jan. 6 following an extended illness. He had been serving a 15-year sentence for sexual contact with a minor under 16 years of age in Yankton County.
Corrections spokesman Michael Winder says Olson was taken to the prison’s Jameson Annex for the last days of his life. The annex houses medical services for inmates, among other things.
