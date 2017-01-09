St. Paul Residents On Alert After More Reports Of Dog Poisonings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man believes his dog is the latest victim in a series of dog poisonings.

Daniel Luck says that Friday his German Shepard Sheba ate a piece of bread in the backyard. Following a trip to the vet, the dog threw up what appeared to be rat poison.

Last summer, at least eight dogs in St. Paul were poisoned. Three of them died.

“You have got to wonder what is going on in a mind that they would do that,” Luck said Monday.

It’s been three days since he found Sheba eating a roll that he thinks someone threw onto his deck.

Luck called 911 immediately, but never made a full police report. He was focused on rushing Sheba to the emergency vet, were doctors induced vomiting.

“She had what they described as rat poison in her system,” Luck said.

Veterinarian Tracy Julius says rat poison can cause deadly internal bleeding.

“The good news is that we are able to prevent symptoms from developing if the owner brings their pet in right away,” she said.

Word of Sheba’s close call is spreading on neighborhood Facebook pages.

Last summer, St. Paul police investigated eight poisoning in the Midway area. In some cases, the dogs ate rolls laced with blue/green rat poison that had been thrown into their yards.

Last week, there was another attempted poisoning in the 1200 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

St. Paul Police have been investigating but don’t know if any of the cases are related. They are urging the public to be careful about what they report.

Police say they have been overwhelmed with calls from people finding bread on the street. While all the other cases happened in the Midway area, north of Interstate 94, Sheba’s incident happened near the Schmidt Brewery, south of Interstate 94.

As for Sheba’s recovery, doctors say she is going to be OK, because her owner acted so quickly.

Vet bills, however, are another matter.

Luck has set up a GoFundMe page to help with those costs, as well as set up a reward to help catch the perpetrator.