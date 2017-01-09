‘The Bodyguard’ @ Orpheum Theatre

January 9, 2017 12:00 PM

Grammy Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox will belt out the tunes in The Bodyguard which launches its U.S. National Tour next year January 10-15, 2017 at the Orpheum Theatre. Based on the smash hit film, the romantic thriller features the irresistible classics including “Saving All My Love,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time, “I Will Always Love You.”

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia