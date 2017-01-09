‘The Bodyguard’ @ Orpheum Theatre

Grammy Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox will belt out the tunes in The Bodyguard which launches its U.S. National Tour next year January 10-15, 2017 at the Orpheum Theatre. Based on the smash hit film, the romantic thriller features the irresistible classics including “Saving All My Love,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time, “I Will Always Love You.”
‘The Bodyguard’ @ Orpheum TheatreJanuary 9, 2017 12:00 PM
The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis. (credit: George Heinrich)