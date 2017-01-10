2 More Charged In Beating Of Children At Minneapolis Church

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more people are facing charges Tuesday for beating two children at a Minneapolis Church.
Khu Moo, 19, is charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault and one count of third degree assault, Seung Joo Choi Kim, 49, is also charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree assault, one count of aiding and abetting third-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault with a past pattern of child abuse and two counts of malicious punishment of a child.
Prosecutors first charged Kim’s husband Dong, 51, and son Joo Kim, 19, in connection with an incident where a child was found in the bitter cold wearing only shorts and a T-shirt with bruises and whip marks on his body. The boy later told investigators that the two men hit him with boards, electrical cords, and their hands, fists and feet in the basement of a church, according to the criminal complaint. Dong Kim is the pastor at that church.
Prosecutors say they haven’t found Seung Kim, and the complaint consitutes a warrant for her arrest.