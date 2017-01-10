4 Things To Know: Obama’s Farewell Speech, Cost Of Children And More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From cabinet confirmation hearings in the Senate to Barack Obama’s farewell speech, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 10, 2017.

Senate Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Begin

Confirmation hearings begin Tuesday for two of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Some Senate Democrats have reservations about confirming Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, given the Alabama Senator’s stance on immigration as well as his past civil rights record.

Eight other Trump picks are also scheduled for confirmation hearings this week.

President Obama To Give Farewell Speech

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama will give his farewell speech in Chicago.

During the address, the president is expected to offer another defense of his signature health care law. He’s also likely to make the case that his administration put the economy back on track after the Great Recession.

WCCO will air the president’s speech at 8 p.m.

Cost Of Raising A Child Raises 3 Percent

Couples expecting a child should plan to put plenty of money into their savings account.

The Department of Agriculture said the estimated cost of raising a child from birth to 17 is nearly $234,000.

That’s about $14,000 a year, and three percent higher than the year before.

Jolie, Pitt Reach Divorce Agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a divorce deal.

They’ve agreed to seal all court documents to protect their six children. Jolie is seeking physical custody, while Pitt has requested joint custody.

This is the first joint comment from the two on their divorce since they filed in September.