Anoka Co. To Host Safety Forum After Elderly Man Killed In Own Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County officials will be holding a safety forum Thursday in response to the disturbing murder of an elderly man in his home in late 2016.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, 95-year-old Al Loehlein was killed inside his house. A family member later found his body. A 27-year-old Anoka man was arrested and charged with beating the victim to death and stealing his valuables.
Anoka County officials say since then the community has reacted with concern about crime and the elderly, prompting the meeting. Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo and Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson will be in attendance.
The community safety forum, which is a non faith-based event, will address how the host agencies work to protect the community and will share information about how to keep yourself, your home, and neighbors safe.
The meeting will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church event center, located at 525 Jackson St. in Anoka.