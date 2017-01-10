Chanhassen Principal Resigning Amid Child Porn Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The principal of Chanhassen High School is resigning from his position after being accused last month of possessing child pornography.
Tim Dorway was charged in December with seven counts of possessing child pornography in connection with the case, which dates back as many as 10 years. Court documents show that Dorway’s computer contained 11 videos featuring girls between the ages of 11 and 13.
Prosecutors said he admitted to watching those types of videos for 10 years. Dorway told authorities other individuals would send him links to videos that he would upload to his Dropbox account.
Officials with the East Carver County School District said Dorway is expected to submit his resignation at a Jan. 23 school board meeting. Dorway and his legal counsel have agreed to the resignation and his employment was terminated Jan. 6, pending board approval.
Dorway had been the principal of Chanhassen High School since 2010. He was previously the principal at Rochester Mayo from 2006-2010, and Owatonna from 2002-2005.
Dorway is a divorced father of an adult daughter and two teenage sons.