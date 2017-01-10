Driver Dies After Rear-Ending Semi On I-94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 58-year-old man from Clearwater was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Stearns County Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on Interstate 94 west of County Road 75 in the St. Cloud area at about 5:30 p.m.
The State Patrol said a Dodge Caravan was heading east on the highway and rear-ended the semi, which was stopped due to accidents up the road.
The resulting crash killed the driver of the Caravan. The State Patrol said road conditions were snowy and icy at the scene of the crash.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified as Frederick Paul Meyer.
The driver of the semi truck was not injured in the crash.