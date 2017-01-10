1 Dead, 3 Injured In Apple Valley Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and three people are injured following a rollover accident in Apple Valley Monday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street.
Witnesses said a 45-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way when his vehicle hit a car that was stopped at a traffic light. The man was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
A 42-year-old woman and two children, ages 1 and 2, were in the other vehicle. They suffered minor injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating.