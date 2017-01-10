Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | Read: Slippery Commute

Freezing Rain, Snow Make For Slow, Slippery Commute

January 10, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Crashes, Freezing Rain, Snow, Traffic, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Freezing rain and snow Tuesday morning made for a slick and messy commute, resulting in numerous crashes on roadways across the state.

The sleet and freezing rain started falling in southern Minnesota as a storm system moved up from the Great Plains. The wintry mix clipped communities in the Twin Cities, glazing metro roads and sidewalks with ice.

By around 8:30 a.m., the wintry mix turned to snow, blanketing the slick roads and sidewalks. The combination made for a slow commute in the Twin Cities metro, where all major roadways were partially covered in snow during the busiest driving hours.

Meanwhile, the State Patrol said its troopers encountered numerous crashes and spun-out cars in west-central Minnesota, due to reduced visibility and snow-covered roads. Some school districts in the area delayed their start times or closed for the day.

Transportation officials are advising drivers to take it slow and, if at all possible, stay home.

Those commuting by bus in the Twin Cities also encountered delays. As of 9:30 a.m., Metro Transit said 65 percent of its buses were behind schedule due to snow and traffic, with an average delay time of 24 minutes.

Looking ahead, the snow is expected to taper off in the Twin Cities during the afternoon as the storm system moves east.

After the snow, however, the winds will pick up, possibly blowing the 2-4 inches of snow that’s expected to accumulate.

Overnight, a few more inches of snow are expected. And since temperatures will be cooler Wednesday morning, the commute could be another messy one as salt doesn’t work on roads when temperatures are below 15 degrees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia