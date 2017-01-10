Freezing Rain, Snow Make For Slow, Slippery Commute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Freezing rain and snow Tuesday morning made for a slick and messy commute, resulting in numerous crashes on roadways across the state.

The sleet and freezing rain started falling in southern Minnesota as a storm system moved up from the Great Plains. The wintry mix clipped communities in the Twin Cities, glazing metro roads and sidewalks with ice.

By around 8:30 a.m., the wintry mix turned to snow, blanketing the slick roads and sidewalks. The combination made for a slow commute in the Twin Cities metro, where all major roadways were partially covered in snow during the busiest driving hours.

Partially snow covered roads + morning commute traffic = another slow commute for the Twin Cities. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/qZ9C3T6G06 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the State Patrol said its troopers encountered numerous crashes and spun-out cars in west-central Minnesota, due to reduced visibility and snow-covered roads. Some school districts in the area delayed their start times or closed for the day.

Transportation officials are advising drivers to take it slow and, if at all possible, stay home.

Those commuting by bus in the Twin Cities also encountered delays. As of 9:30 a.m., Metro Transit said 65 percent of its buses were behind schedule due to snow and traffic, with an average delay time of 24 minutes.

Troopers currently at crashes/vehs slid off rd: I94 mp 44, 57, 62, 67, 70, 77, 89, 123, 139, 158, 168, 185 #ScatteredSlipperySpots pic.twitter.com/L2PumTeabE — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 10, 2017

Looking ahead, the snow is expected to taper off in the Twin Cities during the afternoon as the storm system moves east.

After the snow, however, the winds will pick up, possibly blowing the 2-4 inches of snow that’s expected to accumulate.

Overnight, a few more inches of snow are expected. And since temperatures will be cooler Wednesday morning, the commute could be another messy one as salt doesn’t work on roads when temperatures are below 15 degrees.