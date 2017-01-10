Family Asks For Prayers As ‘Miracle Baby’ Returns To Intensive Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a little boy who has already overcome some big health challenges is asking for prayers once more.
On Monday night we introduced you to Henry Dolan, who was born premature with two serious heart defects. His parents, who are from Annandale, say doctors gave him a two percent chance to survive. At just 8 months old, he’s already had multiple heart surgeries, including a transplant and cardiac arrest.
On Tuesday, his mother posted on Facebook: “Henry suddenly took a turn for the worse last night. He is critical. Please pray.” Another post calls for prayers this afternoon and another gives more details on his recent condition.
Henry’s mom told us before that comments on their Facebook page give her strength during tough times. You can also help the family financially via GoFundMe.