Wild Send 3 To NHL All-Star Game

January 10, 2017 11:23 AM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and they’ll be sending two players and a coach to the All-Star Game later this month.

The Wild announced Tuesday that head coach Bruce Boudreau, goaltender Devan Dubnyk and defenseman Ryan Suter will represent the team at All-Star Weekend, Jan. 27-29, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Boudreau has helped lead the Wild to a 25-9-5 record and the best winning percentage in the Central Division. The Wild has set franchise records this season already with a 12-game win streak, a 13-game point streak and most wins in a calendar month with 12. The Wild also has 55 points after 39 games, which is the most in franchise history.

Dubnyk is 21-7-3 on the season with a 1.80 goals against average and a .939 save percentage in 31 games. He leads the NHL in goals against average and save percentage.

Suter has 22 points, including 17 assists, in 39 games this season and is tied for first in the NFL with a plus-24 rating.

The NHL All-Star Game will feature a 3-on-3 All-Star Tournament with three 20-minute games. It will feature star players from each division making up four teams.

