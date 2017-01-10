Ramsey County Board Appoints New Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners has named Jack G. Serier the 22nd Ramsey County Sheriff by unanimous vote Tuesday.
Serier will replace Sheriff Matt Bostrom, who stepped down in December to take a position at England’s Oxford University.
Serier will serve the remaining two years in Bostrom’s four-year term. He was the Chief Deputy the past two years and has been on the sheriff’s command staff since January 2011. He has been in law enforcement since 1990.
“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted to lead the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office – Minnesota’s first law enforcement agency,” Serier said in a recent press release. “I am grateful to the board of commissioners for their confidence in me and commitment to our shared vision to advance public safety in our communities.”
Serier was sworn in immediately after the vote.