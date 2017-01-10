Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | Read: Slippery Commute

North St. Paul Man Killed In Downtown Minneapolis Shooting

January 10, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Minneapolis, Homicide, William Lashay Irvin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old North St. Paul man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis, authorities say.

Police say the incident happened at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Fourth Street North Garage and Transit Building, just north of Target Field. When officers got to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Center as William Lashay Irvin of North St. Paul. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the shootings.

