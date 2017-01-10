State Patrol: Missouri Man Arrested After Fleeing Rochester Hit-&-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person has been arrested after he fled a hit-and-run incident in Rochester Tuesday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on southbound Highway 52 at Highway 14W in Rochester. There, the patrol says a minivan driver was involved in hit-and-run crash and fled southbound on Highway 52.
The vehicle and driver were later located southeast of Rochester on Olmsted County Road 16 near County Road 20 and a short pursuit ensued.
The minivan driver – identified by authorities as Marcus Alan Sinnott of Missouri – spun out and fled on foot to a barn where he was arrested. He was taken into custody without incident.
Charges are pending.