State Patrol: Missouri Man Arrested After Fleeing Rochester Hit-&-Run

January 10, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person has been arrested after he fled a hit-and-run incident in Rochester Tuesday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on southbound Highway 52 at Highway 14W in Rochester. There, the patrol says a minivan driver was involved in hit-and-run crash and fled southbound on Highway 52.

The vehicle and driver were later located southeast of Rochester on Olmsted County Road 16 near County Road 20 and a short pursuit ensued.

The minivan driver – identified by authorities as Marcus Alan Sinnott of Missouri – spun out and fled on foot to a barn where he was arrested. He was taken into custody without incident.

Charges are pending.

