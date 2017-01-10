Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | Read: Slippery Commute

Second Harvest Heartland Seeks Volunteers

January 10, 2017 9:53 AM
Second Harvest Heartland

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis-based nonprofit is seeking new volunteers for the new year.

Every day, Second Harvest Heartland needs more than 300 volunteers to help get food to people in need.

One out of every ten people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are at risk of being hungry, so the need for help is very real. Thee need is especially great in the first two months of the year.

All volunteers, including families with children, are welcome.

For those interested in volunteering, visit Second Harvest Heartland online.

