Minnesotans Urged To Stay In (If Possible) Wednesday Morning

When temperatures are that low, the salt used to treat roads don’t work as well, meaning patches of ice can form on roads, ramps and overpasses.

Wednesday’s commute is expected to be as bad as Tuesday’s. Overnight snow is expected to accumulate, and temperatures are expected to drop to the low teens.

“If you do have to travel, there’s a tool to help you track your commute,” Hanson said. “ MnDOT’s 511 let’s you see crashes, speeds and real time cameras.”

Officials are urging drivers to take it slow and plan ahead if they venture out onto the wintry roads.

On Tuesday, freezing rain and snow showers made roads slick and snow-caked during the morning rush hour, resulting to long commutes and hundreds of crashes. The State Patrol says there were more than 300 crashes statewide Tuesday and more than 350 spin-outs.

State Patrol Cpt. Mike Hanson says those who can’t miss work should at least consider canceling any plans Tuesday night and Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More snow is on the way overnight, and law enforcement officials are encouraging Minnesotans to stay home Wednesday morning to avoid travel on slick, snow-covered roads.

