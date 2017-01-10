Winter Weather: Latest Forecast | Weather Center | Live RadarClosings & Delays | Read: Slippery Commute

Officials: Wisconsin Presidential Recount Cost $2M

January 10, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Recount, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials say last month’s presidential recount cost a little more than $2 million, about $1.5 million less than originally projected.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount, which confirmed Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state.

The state Elections Commission estimated the effort would cost $3.5 million. Stein paid that amount upfront with money from donors.

The Elections Commission said Tuesday that all 72 counties’ have submitted actual costs totaling $2,005,603.

The commission will refund Stein the difference. She has said she may use the money to fund Count My Vote, an organization she’s launching to ensure every Wisconsin vote counts.

Commission spokesman Reid Magney said counties overestimated costs because they had to put together projections quickly and didn’t want to underestimate.

