Police: House Party Bust Turns Into Rescue Effort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people who fled a party when officers arrived ended up being rescued with the help of a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter Saturday night.
Wyoming police say officers went to a residence on a noise complaint and discovered it was a house party with more than 150 people inside.
One of the attendees jumped head first out of a closed second-floor window and ran into the woods to flee an underage consumption ticket.
Police say it was minus-10 degrees at the time, and the intoxicated 20-year-old man was not dressed for the weather.
Officers, along with help from nearby agencies and a state patrol helicopter, combed the woods in a rescue effort to try to find the man.
They were surprised to come across an intoxicated teen who was unconscious in woods, who was also not dressed for the elements. Police say the teen was showing signs of hypothermia and frost bite.
The teen was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Police say the 20-year-old man was eventually found and arrested for fleeing officers.
