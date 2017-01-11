2 Overnight Fires Cause Damage, Injuries In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One firefighter was injured and two houses were damaged in two separate overnight fires in Minneapolis.
The first fire occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of 5th Street Northeast.
The fire was in the bedroom at the back of the home.
Everyone inside made it out safely, but one firefighter had to be treated for a minor injury.
The second fire occurred around 10:45 p.m. on the 3100 block of Holmes Avenue South.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down, but not before it did a good deal of damage.
No one was hurt in this fire.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.