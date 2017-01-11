Bite Of Minnesota: Instant Pot Corn Risotto

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re the proud new owner of an Instant Pot, raise your hand!

You’re not alone, there are many of us who succumbed to the allure of a safer (read: less likely to explode) pressure cooker. Plus, you can’t beat a good deal!

The Instant Pot is electric, sits on the counter and has several programmable settings to cook all in one pot. So far, I’ve made a few batches of steel cut oats, cooked chickpeas, curried broccoli soup, kalua pork and a super amazing corn risotto.

I’ve never been very successful at making risotto the traditional way, and recently joked that I should start calling it a “rice dish” instead of “risotto” since it often turns out to be a big blob of rice. Imagine my excitement when I made risotto in the Instant Pot and it turned out perfectly. Best of all, it was hands off.

Oh, and it tasted great too.

If you own an Instant Pot, be sure to read the instruction booklet, run the water test and then try this recipe. Let me know how it turns out!

Instant Pot Corn Risotto

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 sweet onion, minced

1 cup arborio rice

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 cups vegetable stock

1 1/2 cup corn kernels, divided

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat Instant Pot using the saute function set to normal/medium. Add the butter and onion.

Saute until onion is tender, about five minutes.

Add the rice and toast until lightly golden, about three minutes. Add white wine and stir to deglaze the pot. Add vegetable stock, stir to combine and quickly lock in cover.

Change the setting to manual and set the timer for seven minutes. When finished, use the quick release method to release the pressure.

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse one cup of corn kernels with the heavy cream until coarse.

Once pressure has been fully released from the Instant Pot, stir rice and taste for doneness. Cook for a few more minutes if needed.

Stir in corn and cream mixture along with remaining corn kernels.

Season with salt and pepper to taste and add parmesan cheese.

Stir well to combine, serve, and enjoy!