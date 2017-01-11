Danny Henrich Now Being Held In Brooklyn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who killed Jacob Wetterling is now in Brooklyn, New York.
According to records, Danny Heinrich is now being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the borough.
Sources told WCCO that he was transferred there from Oklahoma.
Heinrich was sentenced to 20 years in prison last November on child porn charges. A plea deal had been reached two months prior that saw Henrich informing authorities of the whereabouts of Wetterling’s body.
The boy had been kidnapped in 1989, and his disappearance remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
It’s likely that this recent move means Heinrich will eventually be moved to a prison somewhere in the northeast U.S., sources said.