Workers Hurt After Explosion At Dodge Center Business

January 11, 2017 12:00 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent explosion that has led to several injuries at a business in southern Minnesota.

The incident happened at about 10:20 a.m. at McNeilus Manufacturing in Dodge Center.

The mayor of Dodge Center spoke with WCCO Radio 830 AM, saying the scene of the explosion “doesn’t look very good.”

McNeilus Manufacturing has about 1,000 to 1,200 employees and is a facility that manufactures cement and garbage trucks. The mayor of Dodge Center says the explosion may have occurred in a paint bin.

There are several emergency crews at the scene, but the number of injuries and their severity is not known.

